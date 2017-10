COPENHAGEN, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg three-month results to end-June (millions of Danish crowns): Q2 2012 Q2 2011 Forecast* Net revenue 19,585 18,740 19,648 Eastern Europe revenue 6,515 6,188 6,624 EBIT 3,471 3,695 3,839 * Forecasts are mean estimates from a Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)