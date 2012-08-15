Carlsberg keeps outlook after Russia improves

COPENHAGEN, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg reported second-quarter operating profit below forecasts on Wednesday and kept its earnings outlook for the full year unchanged after its key Russia market improved.

The world’s fourth-largest brewer, whose brands include Carlsberg, Tuborg and Baltika, said the result was hurt by a fall in Northern and Western European beer market revenue due to very poor weather.

The result was held up by strong Asia revenue and an improvement in Russia where Carlsberg saw its market share rise to 37.3 percent in the second quarter from 37.0 percent in the first quarter.

Second-quarter operating profit fell 6 percent to 3.47 billion Danish crowns ($574.45 million), missing an average 3.84 billion forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

For the full year 2012 Carlsberg said it still expected operating profit before special items to be at the same level as in 2011, which was 9.82 billion crowns. ($1 = 6.0406 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende)