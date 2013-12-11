FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carlsberg confirms purchase of increased Chongqing Brewery stake
December 11, 2013 / 8:26 AM / 4 years ago

Carlsberg confirms purchase of increased Chongqing Brewery stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg on Wednesday confirmed it had upped its stake in China’s Chongqing Brewery to 60 percent, as the Chinese company said on Dec. 5..

The total purchase price for the 30.3 percent stake in the Chinese brewer was 2.9 billion yuan ($477.7 million), Carlsberg said in a statement.

“We believe that through closer cooperation ... the performance of this large-scale beer business will be significantly enhanced,” Carlsberg Chief Executive Jorgen Buhl Rasmussen said in the statement. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by David Holmes)

