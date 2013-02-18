FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Carlsberg earnings lag as Russia stalls
February 18, 2013 / 6:21 AM / in 5 years

RPT-Carlsberg earnings lag as Russia stalls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with no change to text)

COPENHAGEN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg on Monday reported operating earnings slightly below forecasts as its key Russia market stalled and Western Europe sales remained sluggish.

The group’s operating profit (before special items) rose to 2.15 billion Danish crowns ($384.79 million), slightly lagging an average 2.30 billion crowns estimate in a Reuters poll. .

The world’s fourth biggest brewer forecast 2013 operating profit before special items to be around 10 billion crowns, and a mid-single digit percentage rise in adjusted net profit. ($1 = 5.5874 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
