FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Carlsberg says Baltika CEO steps down from executive committee
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
November 27, 2014 / 8:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Carlsberg says Baltika CEO steps down from executive committee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Carlsberg A/S : ** Says Isaac Sheps, Senior Vice President for Eastern Europe region and CEO of Baltika, has decided to step down from Carlsberg’s executive committee ** Says Sheps is succeeded by Jacek Pastuszka, currently CEO of Ringnes in Norway ** Says Anne-Marie Skov, Senior Vice President for Corporate Affairs, has decided to step down from Executive Committee ** Says Skov will be succeeded by Andraea Dawson-Shepherd, who joins from a position at RB plc

Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.