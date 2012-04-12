FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carlsberg sells brewery site in $441 mln deal
April 12, 2012 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

Carlsberg sells brewery site in $441 mln deal

COPENHAGEN, April 12 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg has entered into a 2.5 billion Danish crowns ($441 million) deal with investors to sell the majority of a former Copenhagen brewery site, it said on Thursday.

Carlsberg said in a statement it would retain a 25 percent stake in the site and it would book a pretax capital gain of about 1.7 billion Danish crowns in the second quarter of 2012 as a special item.

The post-tax capital gain would be about 1.4 billion crowns, it said.

The financial consequences of the transaction were not included in the 2012 expectations announced on Feb. 20, Carlsberg said.

In addition to Carlsberg, the consortium of new owners consists of pension funds Realdania, PFA and Pensam as well as insurer Topdanmark.

$1 = 5.6690 Danish crowns Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Mark Potter

