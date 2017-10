COPENHAGEN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg has signed a deal to increase its investment in Chongqing Jianiang Brewery Co. Ltd. by 18.58 percent at a cost of about 600 million yuan ($96.36 million), the brewer said on Wednesday.

Carlsberg said that would increase its stake to 49.58 percent. ($1 = 6.2265 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Mette Fraende)