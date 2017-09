COPENHAGEN, March 12 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg A/S said on Wednesday: * Graham Fewkes joins Carlsberg’s executive committee as head of Global sales,

Marketing & Innovation * Graham Fewkes, currently Carlsberg Group’s Commercial Vice President in Asia, is to replace Khalil Younes who, after five years as Carlsberg’s Senior Vice President for Global Sales, Marketing and Innovation, has decided to leave the company