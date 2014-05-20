BRIEF-Carlsberg issues 10-year eur notes

COPENHAGEN, May 20 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg said on Tuesday: * Has on Tuesday successfully placed 10-year euro notes for a principal amount of 1 billion euros with a coupon of 2.5 percent * The notes have been issued under the company’s European medium term note * The notes will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange * The proceeds of the offering will be used for general corporate purposes * J. P. Morgan Securities plc, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International plc, Nomura International plc, The Royal Bank of Scotland plc and UniCredit Bank AG acted as active bookrunners Source text for Eikon: