BRIEF-Carlsberg issues 10-year eur notes
May 20, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Carlsberg issues 10-year eur notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 20 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg said on Tuesday: * Has on Tuesday successfully placed 10-year euro notes for a principal amount of 1 billion euros with a coupon of 2.5 percent * The notes have been issued under the company’s European medium term note * The notes will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange * The proceeds of the offering will be used for general corporate purposes * J. P. Morgan Securities plc, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities International plc, Nomura International plc, The Royal Bank of Scotland plc and UniCredit Bank AG acted as active bookrunners Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
