FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Carlsberg cuts 20 pct of HQ and regional offices staff
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
May 20, 2015 / 1:30 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Carlsberg cuts 20 pct of HQ and regional offices staff

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background, share price)

COPENHAGEN, May 20 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg , under pressure by poor performance in its key market of Russia, has cut its headquarters and regional offices staff by 20 percent from around 900 employees, it said on Wednesday.

The brewer generates a third of its operating profit from the Eastern Europe region which was hit last year by a falling rouble as Russia’s economy ground to a halt, tighter regulations on the beer market and conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The world’s fourth largest beer seller has been implementing initiatives to improve efficiency by simplifying and streamlining its processes this year but its the first time staff numbers were reduced as part of that exercise.

The latest cost cutting will not impact its 2015 targets but will be reflected in the targets for 2016, Carlsberg said.

“This week all employees in headquarter functions and regional functions (located across our three geographic regions) have been informed about the organisational changes,” the company said in an email.

About 75 jobs were lost in Denmark, Carlsberg said.

Shares in Carlsberg were 1.4 percent higher by 1327 GMT outperforming a 0.2 percent fall in the Danish benchmark index OMXC20CAP. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.