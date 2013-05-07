FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carlsberg expects 2013 Asia growth rates at 2012 level-CEO
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 7, 2013 / 9:02 AM / in 4 years

Carlsberg expects 2013 Asia growth rates at 2012 level-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 7 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg said it expects last year’s growth rates in the Asia region to continue this year, after strong sales in the region helped the brewer beat first-quarter forecasts.

“I see no reason that the picture from 2012 should change significantly in 2013,” Chief Executive Jorgen Buhl Rasmussen told Reuters after the results.

Carlsberg last year reported a 33 percent rise in Asia net revenue compared with the previous year. According to a Reuters poll, analysts on average forecast the brewer will report a 15 percent rise in Asia revenue this year compared with 2012.

Rasmussen said the search for a new Chief Executive for Asia was progressing and that the brewer was looking both internally and externally for a candidate. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Alison Birrane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.