Carlsberg reiterates outlook after flat Q2 earnings
#Beverages - Brewers
August 21, 2013

Carlsberg reiterates outlook after flat Q2 earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg reported a nearly flat second quarter operating profit against analysts expectations of a rise, and kept its full-year outlook unchanged.

Operating profit (EBIT) before special items fell slightly to 3.44 billion Danish crowns ($615.76 mln) in the April to June quarter, compared with 3.47 billion a year earlier and below an average forecast for 3.58 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts .

The brewer reiterated its full-year financial guidance for an operating profit of around 10 billion crowns and mid-single-digit percentage growth in adjusted net profit from last year’s 5.50 billion. ($1 = 5.5866 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen)

