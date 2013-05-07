Carlsberg keeps 2013 outlook after Q1 earnings exceed forecasts

COPENHAGEN, May 7 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg kept its 2013 outlook unchanged after first-quarter operating profits and revenue rose more than forecast, partly aided by strong Asia sales.

The brewer reiterated a forecast for operating earnings this year of around 10 billion Danish crowns ($1.75 billion) from 9.8 billion in 2012.

First-quarter operating profit before one-off items was 661 billion crowns, exceeding analysts’ average forecast for 626 billion. Sales rose 3 percent, also above forecasts. . ($1 = 5.7083 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; editing by Miral Fahmy)