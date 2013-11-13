FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carlsberg cuts Russia growth view after Q3 meets profit forecast
November 13, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

Carlsberg cuts Russia growth view after Q3 meets profit forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg reported a 4.5 percent fall in third quarter operating profit and cut its outlook for growth in Russia after eastern European sales declined and Asian sales were hurt by currency impacts.

The world’s fourth-largest brewer kept its operating profit and revenue forecast for this year unchanged, but cut its forecast for the Russian beer market to decline by a high single digit percentage from previously mid-single digits.

The group’s operating profit fell to 3.43 billion Danish crowns ($617.94 million) in the July to September quarter, in line with an average 3.47 billion crowns estimate in a Reuters poll.. ($1 = 5.5507 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

