Carlsberg may close small breweries in Eastern China-CEO

COPENHAGEN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brewer Carlsberg may close some small breweries in China, Chief Executive Cees ’t Hart said on Wednesday, after the company said it would take a 4 billion Danish crown ($576 million) charge for the business in that country.

“We have some small breweries that we can close. There’s one or two isolated in the east and we will review the situation of these in the coming months,” ’t Hart told analysts in a call in response to a question on the company’s business in China.

Carlsberg has 44 breweries in China according to the 2014 annual report.