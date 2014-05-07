Carlsberg lowers 2014 net profit guidance due to currency headwinds

COPENHAGEN, May 7 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg reported a fall in first-quarter operating profit due to currency volatility, especially in Russia, and lowered its full-year net profit guidance.

Operating profit before special items fell to 453 million Danish crowns ($84.56 million) from 680 million a year ago and below a forecast for 749 million crowns in a Reuters poll .

Carlsberg said that it now only expected reported adjusted net profit to grow by a low-single-digit percentages in 2014 due to currency headwinds, down from an earlier guidance of mid-single digit growth.