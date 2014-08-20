FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carlsberg Q2 operating profit rises, lowers full-year view
August 20, 2014 / 5:00 AM / 3 years ago

Carlsberg Q2 operating profit rises, lowers full-year view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg’s second quarter operating profit rose 6 percent to 3.6 billion Danish crowns ($642 million), beating a forecast for a 3.43 billion profit in a Reuters poll.

The company lowered its full-year financial guidance and now expects low- to mid-single decline in reported operating profit, and mid- to high-single-digit decline in adjusted net profit. Earlier it expected low-single digit growth in both of those results in 2014.

1 US dollar = 5.6028 Danish crown Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki

