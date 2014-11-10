FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carlsberg Q3 in line with expectations, keeps forecast
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
November 10, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

Carlsberg Q3 in line with expectations, keeps forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg posted a third quarter operating profit slightly above analysts’ expectations and in line with the same quarter last year, keeping its full-year forecast unchanged.

Operating profit before special items grew to 3.39 billion Danish crowns ($569 million), in line with same quarter last year and slightly above a forecast of 3.38 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.

The company’s revenues grew to 18.12 billion crowns from 17.42 billion crowns in the same quarter last year.

The company kept its full-year financial guidance for organic operating profit to grow low- to mid-single-digit percentages. (1 US dollar = 5.9600 Danish crown) (Reporting by Annabella Nielsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.