Carlsberg's Q4 operating profit falls on weak Russia sales
#Beverages - Brewers
February 18, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

Carlsberg's Q4 operating profit falls on weak Russia sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg reported a 22 percent fall in fourth-quarter operating profit on Wednesday, as strong growth in Asia could not offset a sharp sales drop in its main Russian market.

The firm’s operating profit before special items dropped to 1.79 billion Danish crowns ($275.9 million) from 2.3 billion crowns a year ago, missing analysts’ expectation for 1.93 billion crowns in a Reuters poll.

For 2015 Carlsberg, the world’s fourth largest brewer, expects operating profit to grow organically by mid- to high-single-digit percentages.

The firm also proposed a dividend of 9 crowns per share, more than the 8.73 crowns seen in the poll.

$1 = 6.5252 Danish crowns Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Balazs Koranyi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
