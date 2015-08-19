Carlsberg Q2 operating profit lags forecast, cuts outlook

COPENHAGEN, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg’s second-quarter operating profit before special items fell 18.9 percent to 2.92 billion crowns ($432 million), lagging a forecast of a 3.24 billion crowns seen in a Reuters poll.

The company lowered its full-year financial guidance and now expects organic operating profit to decline slightly. Earlier it expected mid- to high-single digit organically growth percentages. ($1 = 6.7545 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)