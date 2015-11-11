FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carlsberg books $1.4 bln in charges on Russia, China, UK
November 11, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

Carlsberg books $1.4 bln in charges on Russia, China, UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg’s third-quarter operating profit before special items rose 2.2 percent to 3.47 billion Danish crowns ($501 million), above a forecast of a 3.19 billion crowns seen in a Reuters poll.

The group said it would take impairment and restructuring charges of around 10 billion Danish crowns ($1.44 billion), of which most was booked in the third quarter and as a result it now sees organic operating profit to decline by high single-digit percentages.

$1 = 6.9381 Danish crowns Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
