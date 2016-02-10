FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carlsberg Q4 profit falls, but beats forecast
February 10, 2016

Carlsberg Q4 profit falls, but beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg’s fourth-quarter operating profit before special items fell 21 percent to 1.41 billion Danish crowns ($213.5 million), as growth in the Asian market could not offset a decline in the important Russian market.

That beat estimates of a 1.27 billion crowns operating result seen in a Reuters poll.

The company said it expected low single-digit organic operating profit growth in 2016.

$1 = 6.6056 Danish crowns Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

