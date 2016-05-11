FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carlsberg Q1 sales miss expectations; guidance maintained
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
#Beverages - Brewers
May 11, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

Carlsberg Q1 sales miss expectations; guidance maintained

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 11 (Reuters) - Carlsberg’s first-quarter sales fell 3 percent to 13.01 billion Danish crowns ($1.99 billion) as organic growth in Eastern Europe and Asia was not enough to offset a negative currency impact and a decline in Western Europe.

The sales figure missed the 13.18 billion crowns expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

The Danish brewer, which did not disclose earnings figures, said it still expected low single-digit organic operating profit growth in 2016.

The company also said it now expected a negative impact from currency exchange of 550 million crowns in 2016, from an earlier guidance of negative 600 million.

$1 = 6.5367 Danish crowns Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
