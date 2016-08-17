FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 17, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

Carlsberg H1 slightly below forecast, keeps 2016 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg's half-year operating profit before special items fell 4 percent to 3,448 million Danish crowns ($522.1 million), lagging a forecast of a 3,584 million crowns seen in a Reuters poll.

Group revenue for the half-year amounted to 31.2 billion crowns, below analysts' estimates of 31.8 billion in a Reuters poll.

The company maintained its outlook for 2016 of low-single-digit percentages organic operating profit growth, but said translation impact on operating profit from currency exchange is now expected to be around -600 million crowns, down from an earlier -550 million. ($1 = 6.6041 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
