COPENHAGEN Feb 8 Danish brewer Carlsberg said it expects operating profit in percentage terms to rise by mid-single-digit this year, after posting a slightly higher-than-expected net profit for 2016.

Net profit rose to 4.49 billion Danish crowns ($645.0 million) in 2016, beating expectations of 4.46 billion crowns by analysts in a Reuters poll. Carlsberg gave no quarterly earnings figures.

However fourth-quarter sales fell to 13.84 billion crowns, missing the 14.74 billion seen in the poll.

The brewer proposed a dividend of 10 crowns per share for 2016, slightly higher than the 9.47 crowns expected by analysts.

