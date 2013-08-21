FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Carlsberg earnings flat as mature Europe markets weigh
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
August 21, 2013 / 5:47 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Carlsberg earnings flat as mature Europe markets weigh

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 operating profit 3.44 mln DKK vs 3.58 bln forecast

* Q2 sales 19.64 bln DKK vs 19.77 bln forecast

* Cuts 2013 Russia market growth outlook (Adds details)

COPENHAGEN, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg slightly lagged operating profit and revenue forecasts in the second quarter after strong Asia growth failed to compensate for sluggish mature European markets.

The brewer kept its 2013 financial guidance unchanged but cut its Russia beer market growth outlook to a mid-single- digit percentage decline from earlier forecasts for a flat market as consumer sentiment remains subdued.

Operating profit (EBIT) before special items fell slightly to 3.44 billion Danish crowns ($615.76 mln) in the April to June quarter, compared with 3.47 billion a year earlier and below an average forecast for 3.58 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts .

Eastern Europe sales fell slightly in the quarter while revenue in Asia grew by 10 percent, lagging average forecasts in the poll.

The brewer reiterated its full-year financial guidance for an operating profit of around 10 billion crowns and mid-single-digit percentage growth in adjusted net profit from last year’s 5.50 billion.

$1 = 5.5866 Danish crowns Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by David Cowell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.