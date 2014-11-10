UPDATE 3-Asian growth rescues Carlsberg from slumping Russia earnings

* Q3 op profit 3.39 bln crowns, in line with expectations

* Revenue up 4 pct to 18.1 bln vs forecast 17.8 bln

* Keeps FY forecast for organic operating profit

* Shares jump 4 percent to six-week high (Adds comment from CEO on Russia, updates shares, writes through)

By Annabella Nielsen

COPENHAGEN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg A/S stood by its full-year earnings forecast on Monday, as Asian growth offset a Russian downturn that had twice this year prompted it to lower profit forecasts.

Its shares were up 2.5 percent at 522 Danish crowns by 1300 GMT, having hit a six-week high, but were still down 12 percent this year as Russia’s deteriorating relations with the West hit earnings in one of its biggest markets.

The brewer, whose brands also include Kronenbourg, Holsten and Somersby cider, said it was committed to Russia for the long term. “We would never withdraw from the Russian market,” Chief Executive Jorgen Buhl Rasmussen told Reuters. “Russia contributes billions of crowns to Carlsberg and it will rise again.”

Carlsberg’s revenue in Russia fell 15 percent to 3.9 billion crowns but it attributed the fall to currency effects, with flat underlying growth. The rouble shed 7 percent against the euro during the quarter.

Western sanctions and a sharply lower oil price have added to Russia’s economic woes and on Monday the central bank floated the currency.

Carlsberg derived over a third of its operating profit last year from eastern European, where its Baltika beer is Russian market leader.

Group operating profit reached 3.39 billion crowns ($569 million) in the third quarter, little changed on the year before and in line with expectations. Revenue grew 4 percent to 18.1 billion crowns against a forecast 17.8 billion.

Alm. Brand analyst Michael Friis Jorgensen said what growth could be expected next year from savings in Russia and Europe would be wiped out by the depreciating rouble. Other company followers were positive on the statement.

“Carlsberg still has a very solid position on a very large Russian beer market,” said Sydbank’s Morgen Imsgard. “And if the Russian market normalizes at some point it will be an attractive position to have.”

Carlsberg maintained its full-year forecast of a low- to mid-single-digit percentage decline in underlying or organic operating profit, having in August downgraded it from growth of low-single digits set in May.

With a 61 percent rise in revenue in Asia to 3.58 billion Danish crowns, partly due to the purchase of China’s Chongqing Brewery Group, the region is close to overtaking Russia as the group’s second-most important area. (1 US dollar = 5.9584 Danish crown) (Additional reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Sabina Zawadzki and David Holmes)