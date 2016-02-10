FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Carlsberg swings to loss in 2015 on Russia impairment charges
February 10, 2016

UPDATE 1-Carlsberg swings to loss in 2015 on Russia impairment charges

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Add CEO comment, details)

COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg said on Wednesday it swung to a pretax loss of 1.73 billion Danish crowns ($261.8 million) in 2015 after it booked impairment and restructuring charges of around 10 billion crowns, mainly in the third quarter.

It was however better than the 1.91 billion crowns loss forecast in a Reuters poll.

Carlsberg, the world’s fourth largest brewer, gained control of Russia’s top beer brand Baltika in 2008 but has fought a tough battle there due to tighter regulations and a weakened macro economy.

The company said in November it would take $1.4 billion in charges and cut 2,000 jobs to position the business for a return to growth.

“While our Asian business continues to perform strongly, our businesses in Western and Eastern Europe had a challenging year,” Chief Executive Cees ’t Hart said in a statement.

As a consequence of the strong Asian results, the region accounted for a larger part of the group than Eastern Europe in 2015.

In November, the brewer announced a restructuring programme, expected to deliver net benefits of 1.5 billion to 2.0 billion crowns in 2018.

The programme is well on track, it said.

Carlsberg said it will publish a revised strategy on March 16.

The company said it expected low-single-digit organic operating profit growth in 2016.

$1 = 6.6086 Danish crowns Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

