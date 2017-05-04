FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brewer Carlsberg Q1 sales above forecast, maintains 2017 outlook
#Beverages - Brewers
May 4, 2017 / 6:02 AM / 3 months ago

Brewer Carlsberg Q1 sales above forecast, maintains 2017 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 4 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg's first-quarter sales rose 5 percent despite a small decline in volumes, the firm said on Thursday and maintained its 2017 operating profit outlook.

First-quarter sales came in at 13.70 billion Danish crowns ($2.01 billion), above the 13.48 billion forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The company, which did not disclose earnings figures, said it still expected mid-single-digit organic growth in operating profit this year. It also expects a positive impact from currency exchange of 300 million crowns versus previously expected 350 million. ($1 = 6.8247 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

