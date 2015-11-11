Carlsberg says will not close more Russia breweries

COPENHAGEN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg will cut down on production at its Russian breweries but will likely not close any more plants, Chief Executive Cees ’t Hart said on Wednesday.

“We have a very good network across the country ... We’re looking more at downsizing parts of the factories rather than closing factories,” ’t Hart told analysts on a call.

Carlsberg has long struggled in Russia, one of its main markets, where an economic recession and stricter regulations have led to falling sales and profits. The company shut down two breweries earlier this year. (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; editing by Ole Mikkelsen)