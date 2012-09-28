FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2012 / 9:16 AM / 5 years ago

Singha deal to speed up Carlsberg's Thailand growth-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg said on Friday its deal with Thailand’s Singha Corporation to sell Carlsberg’s international brands in the country and launch Singha beer outside Thailand would speed up the brewer’s growth in the country.

“Carlsberg is visible in Thailand today, but is still at a small scale compared with a partner holding a 60 percent market share,” Carlsberg’s chief executive Jorgen Buhl Rasmussen told Reuters.

“This is a perfect co-operation which can really accelerate our growth in the Thai market,” Rasmussen said.

He added Carlsberg has no plans to buy the Singha Corporation group. (Reporting by Teis Jensen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
