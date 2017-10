COPENHAGEN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg said on Friday it was teaming up with Thailand’s Singha Corporation to sell Carlsberg’s international brands in the country and launch Singha beer outside Thailand.

“The Thai beer market represents a great opportunity for Carlsberg,” said the group’s senior vice president in Asia, Roy Bagattini. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by David Cowell)