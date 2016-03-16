FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carlsberg says to improve returns, remain in Russia
March 16, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

Carlsberg says to improve returns, remain in Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 16 (Reuters) - Carlsberg aims to raise its return on invested capital (ROIC) in the coming years from the 8 to 9 percent level it has maintained since 2008, the Danish brewer said in a strategy presented on Wednesday.

“We will improve ROIC consistently, not only by improving earnings but also by reducing invested capital,” the company said in a presentation of a new strategy called SAIL ‘22.

Carlsberg said Russia remains an important market for the company and that the company understands what it takes to succeed there. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Jason Neely)

