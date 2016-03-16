FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carlsberg CEO sees opportunities in Russia despite challenges
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Brewers
March 16, 2016 / 8:00 AM / a year ago

Carlsberg CEO sees opportunities in Russia despite challenges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 16 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg sees many opportunities in Russia, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

“We want to transform our business in Russia, and we understand what is required to make this happen,” CEO Cees ’t Hart said when presenting the company’s new strategy.

“Although Russia currently faces macroeconomic challenges, we believe that the market offers many opportunities. We will navigate through the challenging times and ensure we are ready to capture the opportunities as they arrive,” he said. (Reporting by Teis Jensen and Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.