Carlsberg says launches Tuborg brand in China
April 18, 2012 / 9:06 AM / in 5 years

Carlsberg says launches Tuborg brand in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 18 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg said on Wednesday it had launched its Tuborg beer in China as part of a rejuvenation of the Tuborg brand.

Carlsberg said in a statement that Tuborg was introduced in China for the first time, following a relaunch of the Tuborg brand in Russia and India earlier in the year.

“As the fourth largest brewer globally, Carlsberg is optimistic about the rapidly growing and dynamic Chinese market,” chief executive of Carlsberg China, Stephen Maher, said in a statement.

Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom

