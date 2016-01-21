FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Radisson owner Carlson exploring sale, options for hotel business - WSJ
January 21, 2016 / 6:20 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Radisson owner Carlson exploring sale, options for hotel business - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say that Radisson owner Carlson was exploring a sale, and other options, for its hotel business and not for itself)

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Radisson hotels owner Carlson Cos Inc is exploring a sale of its hotel business among other strategic alternatives, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

A merger or a partnership are the other alternatives the company is exploring, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1nq2N5S)

Carlson was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

