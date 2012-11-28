FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Carlyle SE Asia head Balasubrahmanyan joins CIMB-sources
November 28, 2012 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

Ex-Carlyle SE Asia head Balasubrahmanyan joins CIMB-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Anand Balasubrahmanyan, the former Carlyle Group Southeast Asia head, has joined CIMB Group Holdings, where he will have responsibility for the Malaysian bank’s private equity products, sources said.

The hiring comes as CIMB is expanding its investment banking business after buying some Asian operations of British lender Royal Bank of Scotland earlier this year.

Based in Singapore, Balasubrahmanyan began his new role a few weeks ago, said the sources who had direct knowledge of the matter. He left the U.S. private equity company earlier this year.

The sources said Balasubrahmanyan, an investment banker with Morgan Stanley before joining Carlyle in 2007, will have a senior role in the private equity arm of the bank.

Balasubrahmanyan and CIMB declined to comment. The sources did not want to be identified as the information was not public. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred and Denny Thomas in HONG KONG Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

