FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carlyle's SE Asia head leaves firm after dealmaking drought
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 1, 2012 / 2:55 AM / in 6 years

Carlyle's SE Asia head leaves firm after dealmaking drought

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, March 1 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group’s Southeast Asia head, Anand Balasubrahmanyan, has left the group, the company said on Thursday, after four-and-a-half years with the U.S. buyout firm during which sources said his team struggled to do deals in the region.

A company spokesman confirmed his departure, but would not elaborate on why he left. Balasubrahmanyan declined to comment.

Sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that Balasubrahmanyan’s team hadn’t been able to clinch deals in Southeast Asia, which was one of the reasons for his departure.

The split was amicable, said one of the sources.

Carlyle has so far managed to complete only one deal in Southeast Asia, a $190 million investment in China Fishery , a Singapore-listed seafood company.

A former Morgan Stanley investment banker, Balasubrahmanyan joined Carlyle as a director in late 2007 when the buyout boom period was coming to an end.

He was listed as Carlyle’s managing director based in Singapore focused on buyout opportunities in Southeast Asia on the firm’s website.

The buyout firm last year came close to buying a stake in Indonesia’s consumer firm GarudaFood, which would have been its first acquisition in Indonesia, but Japanese beverage firm Suntory snatched the deal in the end.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.