July 17, 2015 / 11:34 AM / 2 years ago

Carlyle eyeing B&B budget hotel chain sale-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity giant Carlyle has mandated Morgan Stanley to look into the sale or the stock market listing of its budget hotel chain B&B Hotel Group in the Autumn, French daily Les Echos reported on Friday.

Carlyle controls 80 percent of B&B Hotel Group, an operator of over 300 hotels across Europe, along with Montefiore Investment, which has a 15 percent stake. B&B Hotel Group managers hold the remaining 5 percent.

Carlyle and Montefiore Investment declined comment. A spokeswoman at Morgan Stanley in Paris was not immediately available for comment.

Carlyle bought B&B Hotels from French private equity group Eurazeo in 2010 for around 480 milion euros.

Launched in the western French region of Brittany in 1990, B&B Hotel Group has positioned itself at the high-end of Europe’s budget hotel segment, serving both business and leisure travellers, having achieved a business volume of 320 million euros last year.

Reporting by Pascale Denis, Dominique Vidalon, Matthieu Protard, additional reporting by Freya Berry in London; Editing by Andrew Callus

