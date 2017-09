(Repeats without change)

WELLINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Dec 16 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group LP : * The Carlyle Group backs former cove team * Says made a majority investment in discover exploration limited * Says commits up to $200M equity capital in discover exploration limited * Says investment will fund discover exploration’s near-term, high-impact drilling programme offshore New Zealand * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage (Gyles Beckford)