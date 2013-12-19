FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Carlyle Group says to invest in Varo Energy with Vitol Group
#Market News
December 19, 2013 / 9:35 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Carlyle Group says to invest in Varo Energy with Vitol Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group LP : * Carlyle Group and Vitol Group to invest in Varo Energy * Vitol and Carlyle International Energy Partners (CIEP) will each own 50% of an enlarged varo energy group * Varo Energy will acquire from Vitol all shares in PT Holdings GMBH, and all shares in Vitol Germany GMBH * Atlasinvest will sell Varo Energy stake to CIEP, Vitol will reduce current stake to enable each party to own 50% * Varo Energy will also acquire, all shares held by OMV Deutschland GMBH in bayernoil Raffineriegesellschaft MBH * Varo Energy will also acquire certain downstream assets owned by OMV Deutschland GMBH * For more news, please click here

