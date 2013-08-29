FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carlyle, Townsend to invest $200 mln in China warehouses
August 29, 2013

Carlyle, Townsend to invest $200 mln in China warehouses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. buyouts firm Carlyle Group said on Thursday it would invest around $200 million with U.S. investment management firm Townsend Group to buy and build 17 warehouses as part of plans to build a logistics platform across China.

Carlyle and Townsend have agreed to buy five logistics warehouses owned by Shanghai Yupei Group, a domestic warehouse developer and operator in China, and to build another 12 in a strategic partnership with Shanghai Yupei.

Shanghai Yupei will also invest $200 million as part of the deal, and warehouses will be built in strategic hubs across China, including first-tier cities Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou, and second-tier cities such as Shenyang, Tianjin, Chongqing, Zhengzhou and Hefei.

The strategic platform is planned to own and operate a nationwide logistics warehouse network with more than 1.8 million square metres of gross floor area.

