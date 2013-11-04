FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Carlyle Group names Kewsong Lee deputy chief investment officer
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 4, 2013 / 2:00 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Carlyle Group names Kewsong Lee deputy chief investment officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP said on Monday it has named Kewsong Lee as its deputy chief investment officer for corporate private equity.

Lee joins Carlyle from private equity firm Warburg Pincus where he was managing director and member of the executive management group.

Lee will work with Carlyle’s co-chief executive officer and chief investment officer William Conway Jr to help manage Carlyle’s 11 buyout and growth funds which total $58 billion in assets under management.

While at Warburg, Lee was involved in transactions including the Neiman Marcus Group, Aramark Corporation and TransDigm Group Inc.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.