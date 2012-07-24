FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carlyle hires ex-Discovery Communications COO in consulting role
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2012 / 1:38 PM / in 5 years

Carlyle hires ex-Discovery Communications COO in consulting role

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP said Peter Liguori, the former chief operating officer of Discovery Communications Inc, has joined the firm in a consulting role.

Liguori, who joined Carlyle as an operating executive for the telecommunications and media team, will provide strategic guidance related to the firm’s investments and buyouts.

Carlyle’s telecommunication and media team oversees the company’s existing investment in Nielsen Holdings NV and has been involved in the sale of AMC Theatres to Dalian Wanda Group and the sale of Insight Communications to Time Warner Cable.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.