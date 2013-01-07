FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Carlyle to exit China insurer CPIC with $790 mln share sale-IFR
January 7, 2013 / 9:56 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Carlyle to exit China insurer CPIC with $790 mln share sale-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say Carlyle is based in Washington, D.C. in 2nd paragraph)

HONG KONG, Jan 7 (Reuters) - U.S. private equity fund Carlyle Group plans to sell its entire remaining stake in China’s third-largest insurer, in a deal valued at up to $790 million, IFR reported on Monday, citing a term sheet of the transaction.

The Washington, D.C.-based firm is offering 203 million Hong Kong-traded shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd (CPIC), in a range of HK$30 to HK$30.3, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ron Popeski)

