U.S. court says non-signatory bound by Carlyle contract's forum clause

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has ruled in favor of Carlyle Group LP in concluding that a dispute over losses arising from the 2008 liquidation of its Carlyle Capital Corp affiliate should be addressed in Delaware Chancery Court.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a forum selection clause in a 2006 contract with Carlyle Capital was enforceable against a party that did not sign the contract but was closely related to a party that did sign.

