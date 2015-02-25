FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. court says non-signatory bound by Carlyle contract's forum clause
February 25, 2015 / 8:02 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. court says non-signatory bound by Carlyle contract's forum clause

Jonathan Stempel

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court has ruled in favor of Carlyle Group LP in concluding that a dispute over losses arising from the 2008 liquidation of its Carlyle Capital Corp affiliate should be addressed in Delaware Chancery Court.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a forum selection clause in a 2006 contract with Carlyle Capital was enforceable against a party that did not sign the contract but was closely related to a party that did sign.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1DUDBIF

