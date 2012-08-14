FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carlyle nears deal to acquire Getty Images-sources
August 14, 2012 / 9:25 PM / 5 years ago

Carlyle nears deal to acquire Getty Images-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP is nearing an agreement to acquire Getty Images from Hellman & Friedman and could announce the deal as early as Wednesday, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Carlyle has prevailed over other private equity bidders, including CVC Capital Partners in the auction, the people said.

The value of the deal was not immediately available on Tuesday, but sources said previously that Getty Images could be worth more than $3.5 billion.

The people asked not to be named because the matter is not public. Carlyle declined to comment.

