December 20, 2013 / 3:10 AM / 4 years ago

Carlyle Group invests in India's Global Health

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP said it bought a minority stake in Indian hospital and healthcare provider Global Health Pvt Ltd.

The investment included buying a significant equity stake held by an affiliate of Marc Lasry’s hedge fund Avenue Capital Group, Carlyle said late on Thursday. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Global Health owns and operates a super-specialty hospital located in northern India and also does drug research and development.

Including this deal, Carlyle said it has invested and committed about $1.1 billion in India as of Sept. 30, 2013.

