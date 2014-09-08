FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carlyle raises $3.9 bln for fourth Asia investment fund
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
BUSINESS
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 8, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 3 years ago

Carlyle raises $3.9 bln for fourth Asia investment fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Carlyle Group, one of the world’s largest private equity firms, said on Monday it has closed its fourth Asia fund at $3.9 billion, the second-largest private equity fund ever raised for Asia investments.

Carlyle Asia Partners IV, which will invest in deals in Asia excluding Japan, is 53 percent larger than the firm’s previous fund, which raised $2.55 billion in 2010, and exceeded its target of $3.5 billion.

The new fund, second only to KKR & Co’s $6 billion Asia fund raised last year, adds to a record amount of uninvested capital, or dry powder, that private equity firms have raised for Asia.

Carlyle, which set up its first office in Asia in 1998, has $13.6 billion in assets under management in buyout, growth, yuan and real estate funds across Asia, including Japan. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.