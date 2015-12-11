FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carlyle to buy Dutch lingerie firm Hunkemoller from PAI
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

Carlyle to buy Dutch lingerie firm Hunkemoller from PAI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - U.S. buyout firm Carlyle said on Friday that it is to buy Dutch lingerie firm Hunkemoller from its private equity owners.

Founded in 1886, the one-time Amsterdam corset shop has grown into 700 stores across Europe, and has been backed by European private equity firm PAI since 2010.

Terms for the Carlyle deal were not disclosed, but a source familiar with the matter said that Carlyle paid around eight times Hunkemoller’s core earnings (EBITDA) of 55 million euros, which would value the company at around 440 million euros ($482.24 million).

Reuters reported in March that PAI was launching a process that could value the firm at around $500 million. (Reporting by Freya Berry, additional reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Emiliano Mellino)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.